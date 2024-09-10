Outsunny Iron Folding Arced Firewood Log Holder Leaf Scroll Panel

Many people enjoy the glow and warmth giving by the traditional wood fireplace, but there's a problem that the fuel runs out easily if don't get enough wood stock. With this wood rack by HOMCOM, no more worries about the fuel. The wood rack is made of sturdy steel, firm and durable base allows it to hold a good amount of wood to keep your fireplace going all day. 4 practical gadgets are included with the product to help handle your firewood and can be hung on both sides of the product when not in use, without taking up extra space. With our products, you will have a warm winter!