Outsunny Lean to Garden Shed Plastic Storage House with Lockable Door

This Outsunny aluminium garden shed is a protective shelter for tools and equipment. Made from aluminium for a strong structure, which is suitable for outdoor use, the inside measures 4.1 x 5.6ft - lots of room for what you need. The door is fitted with a latch fastening to keep it shut, with a lock included for security. Three keys included.