HOMCOM 2200W Indoor Tower Space Heater 10-49 degreeC Timer

A room heater which steps up the style stakes - this sleek, slimline piece from HOMCOM. Say hello to a low and high heating mode to cater for milder and colder times, with a 10-49°C thermostat temperature to ensure you always kept at a cosy temperature - there's no need to keep changing the settings once you're happy. The 65° oscillating function means the heat direction can cover a greater area, getting your space heated more efficiently. Get a cozy winter by floor heater.