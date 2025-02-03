Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Chicken Run, Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Combinable Design - Orange

PawHut Chicken Run, Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Combinable Design - Orange

No ratings yet

Write a review

£79.99

£79.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut Chicken Run, Wooden Chicken Coop w/ Combinable Design - Orange
Keep your flock secure with this PawHut poultry pen. A spacious area that can fit between 1-3 chickens, where they'll have room to roam and stretch their wings?the lockable doors keep them safely inside when needed. Made from sturdy wood, it's surrounded with mesh wire to keep predators out, whilst ensuring their space stays cool and ventilated. Multiple doors for easy access, making cleaning effortless. If one is not enough, then you can combine with another coop, creating even more space.Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size
Lockable doors to keep your pets secure;Mesh wire keeps chickens in and predators outCombined into a large one if purchasing multiple;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here