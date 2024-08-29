Outsunny Firewood Log Holder Wood Storage Rack with Handles Outdoor

Keep wood for cosy winter fires in a handy place - keep them in this log rack from Outsunny. Made from powder coated metal for a strong structure, it's made into an open and spacious design to hold lots of wood - up to 50kg. Bottom shelf provides support, with it's slatted design preventing water build-up. Four legs to elevate and keep your fuel aerated and dry for maximum burning efficiency. Finished with scrolls on the side for decoration.