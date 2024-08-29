Outsunny 6.5x3.5ft Garden Shed for Outdoor Storage, Dark Grey

Transform your garden with this Outsunny storage shed. The roomy interior is ideal for storing large tools and equipment to keep your outdoors clean. Made from reinforced steel, the structure is rustproof, UV-resistant, sturdy and durable. It is fitted with a sliding double door for easy access, alongside two vents to keep inside dry and aerated. It's finished with a tilted roof and lock on the door.