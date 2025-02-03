HOMCOM 36L Cotton Rope Laundry Basket with Handles Cream

The soft and natural approach to dirty clothes storage, this HOMCOM laundry basket is a welcome addition to any space. It's made from cotton in a rope finish: a soft, chemical-free piece which gently holds your clothes. The 36L capacity is large so it holds plenty of clothes - great for individual and shared use. To pick up: just use the two top handles, and to wash: simply pop this wash bin into your washing machine on a 40° cycle.

Made from natural cotton rope, safe for clothing No scratch to floor, thanks to soft construction Woven design adds a stylish look to any room

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD