Pawhut 5 Tier Hamster Cage Carrier Habitat w/ Exercise Wheels, Orange

Keep your small pets stimulated, safe and happy with this multi-level small animal cage kit from PawHut. The five-tier design gives them room to move around and keep active: it features platforms, a large tunnel which goes inside and outside, an exercise wheel, food dish and water bottle. The play tunnel adds an element of fun. It's finished with a handle to carry easily.

Five-tier design gives them lots of room to move around and keep active Suitable for small pets like hamsters and gerbils. Not for larger breeds such as Syrian hamsters Front door for easy access, keeps closed for safety

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD