RIDDER Non-Slip Bath Mat Action Grey

The Action non-slip bath mat from RIDDER gives a better grip and support while you enjoy your bath or shower. Slipping in the bathtub or shower will be a thing of the past. This shower mat combines high quality with a good sense of security. The mat is held in place by suction cups so that it can be easily removed for cleaning. This shower pad is made of 100% synthetic rubber and is skin-friendly and comfortable to use. It also dries quickly due to integrated holes (do not use the holes to hang the mat). Note: Please do not expose the bath mat to direct sunlight or ultraviolet light, and do not dry on the hot radiator. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: TPE rubber . Dimensions: 80 x 36 x 0.5 cm (L x W x T) . Held in place with suction cups . Dries quickly due to the integrated holes . Skin-friendly . PVC free . Non-slip . Rinse with clean water after each use . Not suitable for washing machines . Made in Germany