PACK OF 10 (Total 10 Units) - 25mm x 25mm (20mm x 21mm Finish) Planed All Round Redwood Timber - 4.8m Length

PAR, or Planed All Round, refers to timber that has been meticulously planed on all four faces along its entire length. This makes it especially suitable for internal joinery projects where a high-quality, smooth finish is crucial. Also known as PSE (Planed Square Edge) due to the thorough planing process, this type of timber ensures clean, straight edges and a consistent finish. To ensure you obtain the correct finished dimensions, please check our stated sizes carefully. This redwood timber boasts a smooth surface, making it ideal for painting, staining, or varnishing, allowing you to achieve the desired aesthetic for your project.Tally lengths requested will only be supplied when available from stock, or the equivalent meter run will be supplied Key Features - PAR (Planed All Round) timber is planed on all four faces. Also known as PSE (Planed Square Edge). Ensures clean, straight edges and a smooth finish. Ideal for painting, staining, or varnishing. Check our stated sizes for accurate dimensions.

Redwood Pine Internal & External Use Timber

