Prodex PX3751W Table Top Mini Freezer with 33 Litre Capacity, White

Need extra storage for meal prep, frozen desserts, or vegetables? This compact 33 Litre Countertop Freezer from Prodex will sit neatly on any tabletop and still boasts ample room inside for all kinds of frozen foods. The lockable door protects the contents from unwanted access, making it great for communal spaces such as shared spaces and student accommodation. Boasting a 4-star rating, the contents are kept fresher for longer once frozen, and with an energy rating of E (A++ on the pre-2021 scale), this freezer can save you money on your household bills. A whisper-quiet noise level of 41dB ensures you won’t be disturbed while the freezer is running, making it a great choice for bedrooms and apartments. The wire shelf provided allows for versatile organisation of the freezer’s contents; if you need more space, you can simply remove the wire shelf, which is ideal for storing larger items. The mechanical control makes it easy to adjust the temperature inside the freezer, and the levelling feet and reversible door enable you to customise the appliance to fit with your kitchen layout.