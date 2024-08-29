Marketplace.
image 1 of Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, White
image 1 of Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, Whiteimage 2 of Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, White

Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lancaster Holdings Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£79.99

£79.99/each

Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, White
Perfect for home offices, mini bars, and student accommodation, this 41 Litre Countertop Fridge from Prodex comes equipped with a lock on the door, protecting the contents from unwanted access. There’s also a built-in freezer compartment, so you can store frozen essentials as well as chilled ingredients or even temperature-sensitive medicines like insulin, with the lockable door adding a level of safety and peace of mind. With noise emissions at a whisper-quiet 39dB, this countertop fridge is the ideal option for open plan living, as well as for use in home offices. The wire shelf and 2 door balcony shelves included provides multiple options for storage, whilst the mechanical control allows the ability to adjust the temperature inside the appliance. The energy rating of E (A++ on the pre-2021 scale) makes this appliance a more energy efficient option, saving you money on your household bills. Another level of flexibility is added via the levelling feet and reversible door, enabling you to customise the fridge to suit your space.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here