Prodex PX3711W Table Top Fridge with 41 Litre Capacity, White

Perfect for home offices, mini bars, and student accommodation, this 41 Litre Countertop Fridge from Prodex comes equipped with a lock on the door, protecting the contents from unwanted access. There’s also a built-in freezer compartment, so you can store frozen essentials as well as chilled ingredients or even temperature-sensitive medicines like insulin, with the lockable door adding a level of safety and peace of mind. With noise emissions at a whisper-quiet 39dB, this countertop fridge is the ideal option for open plan living, as well as for use in home offices. The wire shelf and 2 door balcony shelves included provides multiple options for storage, whilst the mechanical control allows the ability to adjust the temperature inside the appliance. The energy rating of E (A++ on the pre-2021 scale) makes this appliance a more energy efficient option, saving you money on your household bills. Another level of flexibility is added via the levelling feet and reversible door, enabling you to customise the fridge to suit your space.