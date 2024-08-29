image 1 of Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inox
image 1 of Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inoximage 2 of Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inox

Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inox

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lancaster Holdings Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inox
The Igenix IG255X is a sleek under-counter larder fridge designed for households, student accommodation and offices where space is premium. It has been designed to fit neatly under the counter and has adjustable feet to keep it stable on any surface with reversible doors for extra versatility. This 136 L fridge has two adjustable glass shelves, a transparent salad crisper and a Internal light for added convenience, that will turn off automatically when the door is closed. The storage capacity of this larder fridge means it works ideally as a secondary storage space but is also large enough to be the main fridge within the house if needed.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here