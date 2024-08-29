Igenix IG255X Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Inox

The Igenix IG255X is a sleek under-counter larder fridge designed for households, student accommodation and offices where space is premium. It has been designed to fit neatly under the counter and has adjustable feet to keep it stable on any surface with reversible doors for extra versatility. This 136 L fridge has two adjustable glass shelves, a transparent salad crisper and a Internal light for added convenience, that will turn off automatically when the door is closed. The storage capacity of this larder fridge means it works ideally as a secondary storage space but is also large enough to be the main fridge within the house if needed.