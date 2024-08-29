Marketplace.
image 1 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Black
image 1 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Blackimage 2 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Blackimage 3 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Blackimage 4 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Blackimage 5 of Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Black

Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Lancaster Holdings Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£159.99

£159.99/each

Igenix IG255B Freestanding Under Counter Larder Fridge, 136 Litre, Black
This Igenix IG255B 55cm under counter larder fridge in a stylish black design is perfect for adding extra cold storage to small spaces. Featuring the versatility of reversible doors and 2 adjustable glass shelves as well as a large capacity salad drawer, this larder fridge is a staple for any modern kitchen.

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here