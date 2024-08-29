Igenix IGUL048B Under Counter Larder Fridge 92 Litre, Black

Introducing the stylish Under Counter Larder Fridge in Black from Igenix. With a generous 92-litre capacity, this compact fridge can accommodate up to 4 bags of groceries, making it ideal for additional food storage in any household. It’s designed with a width of 48cm to slide effortlessly under any kitchen counter, optimising your layout without occupying too much space.

It’s also equipped with adjustable feet and a reversible door, ensuring it can adapt seamlessly to any room. With an operating noise level of 41dB, you’ll hardly notice this appliance. Additionally, the fridge boasts an energy rating of E (equivalent to A++ on the pre-2021 scale) to help your household save on energy bills.