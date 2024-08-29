Marketplace.
image 1 of Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cm
image 1 of Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cmimage 2 of Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cmimage 3 of Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cmimage 4 of Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cm

Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£64.99

£64.99/each

Volcanic Rocks 25 kg Red 1-2 cm
The volcanic rocks are a perfect addition to the bottom of your fish tank or aquarium, helping you create a beautiful underwater world! Natural material: The volcanic lava rocks are 100% natural and safe which won‚Äôt affect water's pH or chemistry and are suitable for both fresh and saltwater environments. Decoration: With beautiful natural shaping, the lava rocks provide a colourful and detailed focal feature to your fish tank or aquarium. Biological filter: These volcanic stones make for great natural biological filters that improve water quality, boost oxygen levels, and control nitrates for a cleaner and healthier habitat. Wide applications: The volcanic rocks are also suitable for garden landscapes, planter beds, and other landscaping rock applications. Important information - Colour: Red . Material: Volcanic rock . Size: 1-2 cm . Weight: 25 kg

View all Small Animals

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here