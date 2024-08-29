Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silver
image 1 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silverimage 2 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silverimage 3 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silverimage 4 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silverimage 5 of OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silver

OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.99

£25.99/each

OHS Matte Velvet Thermal Lined Eyelet Curtains, 66x54" - Silver
The OHS Thermal Velvet Curtains are the epitome of luxurious elegance and practical functionality, designed to elevate the style and comfort of your home. Crafted from rich, high-quality velvet, these curtains offer a sumptuous texture that adds a touch of sophistication to any room. The deep, plush fabric not only enhances your interior decor but also provides superior insulation, making them perfect for maintaining a cozy atmosphere throughout the year.
Easy assemble to any curtain railMatte velvet materialLined to provide light control and privacy

View all Curtains & Blinds

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here