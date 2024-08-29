Marketplace.
image 1 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Cream
image 1 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Creamimage 2 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Creamimage 3 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Creamimage 4 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Creamimage 5 of OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Cream

OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Cream

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Cream
The OHS Teddy Thermal Mattress Topper in Cream is designed to enhance the comfort and warmth of your existing mattress. The topper is covered with a luxurious teddy fleece fabric, known for its soft and cosy texture, providing a plush sleeping surface. The thermal properties of the teddy fleece help retain body heat, making it an ideal choice for colder months or for those who prefer a warmer sleeping environment.
Easy fit with elasticated corner strapsProvides support and bounce to your mattressTeddy fleece quilted design

View all Bedding

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here