OHS Teddy Fleece Quilted Soft Topper Mattress Protector, Super King - Cream

The OHS Teddy Thermal Mattress Topper in Cream is designed to enhance the comfort and warmth of your existing mattress. The topper is covered with a luxurious teddy fleece fabric, known for its soft and cosy texture, providing a plush sleeping surface. The thermal properties of the teddy fleece help retain body heat, making it an ideal choice for colder months or for those who prefer a warmer sleeping environment.