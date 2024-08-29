Brentfords 2 x Hotel Luxury Quality Bedroom Housewife Pillowcases, 50x75cm - Denim Blue

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This pillowcase from the Brentfords Range would look ideal in any bedroom due to its plain colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours. Made from polyester which is soft and comfortable for a stylish finish. The pillowcases allow for an instant fresh look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This item is available in housewife, you will have all you need for a great night's sleep.

This pillowcase from the Brentfords Range would look ideal in any bedroom due to its plain colours. This is a perfect way to give your room a fresh, modern look, with its subtle colours. Made from polyester which is soft and comfortable for a stylish finish. The pillowcases allow for an instant fresh look and once washed it has great resistance to wrinkles, fading and shrinkage. This item is available in housewife, you will have all you need for a great night's sleep.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.