OHS Faux Fur Ribbed Heatable Pocket Lumbar Support Bed Reading Pillow, 65x40cm - Grey

This faux fur ribbed with heatable pocket bed cuddle cushion is a cosy and stylish companion for chilly nights. Crafted from luxurious ribbed faux fur, this cushion offers ultimate comfort and warmth. It features a convenient pocket to store a hot water bottle**, making it perfect for soothing back pain and keeping you snug. Ideal for those seeking relaxation and relief, this cuddle cushion combines functionality with design, ensuring you stay warm and comfortable throughout the colder months. **Hot Water Bottle not included.