Nicola Spring Slate Hanging Tags - 5 x 9cm - Natural - Pack of 6

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A charming natural edition to smarten up your home! These slate hang tags will stand the test of time in any household. Ideal gift for the queen of decoration or the label lover! Part of the Argon Tableware range, set of 6 pegs. Have fun with you children and teach them about flowers by getting them involved in writing down the names! Set of 6 natural black slate hang tags from the Argon Tableware range.

A charming natural edition to smarten up your home! These slate hang tags will stand the test of time in any household. Ideal gift for the queen of decoration or the label lover! Part of the Argon Tableware range, set of 6 pegs. Have fun with you children and teach them about flowers by getting them involved in writing down the names! Set of 6 natural black slate hang tags from the Argon Tableware range.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.