Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25
image 1 of Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25image 2 of Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25image 3 of Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25

Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£97.00

£97.00/each

Argon Tableware Table Numbers with 46cm Holders - 46cm - Silver - Pack of 25
These 46cm Silver Stainless Steel Table Number Holders from Argon Tableware are a must have for weddings, banquets and conferences, or for anybody looking to smooth and streamline table service within their carafe, bar or restaurant.Designed to work perfectly with our Plastic Table Numbers, these sturdy stands offer a clear and convenient reference point for both guests and service staff alike.These holders come packaged in a brightly coloured gift box, making storage simple.The silver finish offers an immediate air of sleek and simple elegance and sophistication, while the large ring top ensures a secure grip without blocking the numbers.Our collection boasts stands of size 20cm, 30cm and 46cm as well as numbers in packs of 25, 50 and 100, allowing you to cater for occasions and spaces of all shapes and sizes!

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here