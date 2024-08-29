Harbour Housewares Bamboo Garden Fire Torches - 113cm - Green - Pack of 12

This set of 6 Bamboo Garden Torches lets you transform your garden, courtyard, patio or terrace into your very own tropical island paradise.

Originating in the cultures of the Hawaiian and Polynesian island, the so-called 'Tiki Torch' gained widespread popularity in the United States during the 1930s. That popularity persists to the present day, with contemporary equivalents of all shapes, sizes and materials now found within homes, gardens, bars and restaurants around the world.

Our own Tiki Torches seek to bring both tradition and modernity together, combining the classic natural bamboo structure with a sleek metal fuel chamber to create a result that works every bit as well as it looks.

The angled tip of the pole lets you easily stake it into the ground - perfect for lining garden pathways or perimeters - while the removable screw top makes filling with your fuel of choice a piece of Polynesian cake!