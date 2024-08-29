Marketplace.
image 1 of Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3
image 1 of Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3image 2 of Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3image 3 of Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3

Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.00

£15.00/each

Nicola Spring Wooden Door Stops - Navy Flower - Pack of 3
Shabby chic wooden door stop with Nicola spring drawer knob designHandmade, part of the Nicola spring collectionDimensions: Length: 160mm Height inc Knob: 50mmA brilliant gift idea for new home owners.Available in different designsThe Nicola Spring door stop is the perfect functional yet eye catching design. Made from wood with a gorgeous ceramic knob attached to the topIf you are having problems with your doors always slamming or not staying open then a door stop is your answer.This door stop has a quirky drawer knob design; these designs are also available in drawer knobs to complete a room.This doorstop is a brilliant gift idea for new home owners or for that friend who has everything!

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here