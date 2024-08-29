Nicola Spring Herringbone Door Stop & Draught Excluder Set - Grey

Keep the cold at bay on winter nights with this twin set Draught Excluder and Door Stop from Nicola Spring.

Sporting a chic grey herringbone stitch pattern, these pieces will add a touch of homeliness and warmth to any interior, whether in the home or at the office. Each has been filled with 1-2kg of sand, rendering them sturdy enough to prop open the vast majority of interior doors and keep even the coolest of winter winds firmly on the exterior.

The Door Stop comes with a thick fabric handle band across the top, while the Draught Excluder includes twin loop tags at the ends, each designed to offer easy movement at a moment’s notice.

Looking to show your home a little extra love? Try our Embroidered Heart design!