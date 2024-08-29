Nicola Spring Beach Hut Door Stop - 15 x 21cm - Blue Stripe

No one likes the sound of a door slamming! With the Nicola Spring Beach Hut doorstop the sound of banging doors can be a thing of the past.

Nautical beach hut decorative design that features a door, flags and anchor stitched in.

Seaside blue and white stripe colouring.

Perfect for use around the house or workplace.