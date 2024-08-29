Nicola Spring Velvet Draught Excluders - 80cm x 12cm - Green - Pack of 2

Add a pop of colour to your home while keeping that winter chill at bay with with these Velvet Draught Excluders from Nicola Spring.

Measuring 80cm in length and filled with sand, these sturdy stoppers are designed to sit snugly across the base of either internal or external doors, standing strong in the face of even the most bracing of winter winds!

A choice of vibrant, jewel-inspired tones brings a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic to any interior, while a pair of sturdy hessian-style loops lets you secure your excluder against the door to save you needing to reposition it every time the door opens.

Complete the look with our matching Door Stops and Scatter Cushions (sold separately).