Nicola Spring Velvet Cube Door Stops - 14cm x 14cm x 14cm - Pink - Pack of 2

Add a pop of colour and keep your feng shui flowing through any room and home with these Velvet Cube Door Stops from Nicola Spring.

Filled with just over 1kg of sand, these sturdy stoppers stand strong against interior doors without the risk of scuffs and scratches, thanks to their soft plush velvet finish.

A choice of vibrant, jewel-inspired tones brings a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic to any interior, while a sturdy hessian-style handle makes moving and repositioning a doddle.

Complete the look with our matching Draught Excluders and Scatter Cushions (sold separately).