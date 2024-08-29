Nicola Spring Velvet Cube Door Stop - 14cm x 14cm x 14cm - Pink

Add a pop of colour and keep your feng shui flowing through any room and home with this Velvet Cube Door Stop from Nicola Spring.

Filled with just over 1kg of sand, this sturdy stopper stands strong against interior doors without the risk of scuffs and scratches, thanks to its soft plush velvet finish.

A choice of vibrant, jewel-inspired tones brings a stylish and sophisticated aesthetic to any interior, while a sturdy hessian-style handle makes moving and repositioning a doddle.

Complete the look with our matching Draught Excluders and Scatter Cushions (sold separately).