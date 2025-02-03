Nicola Spring Christmas Door Stop - 15 x 31cm - Santa Gonk

Bring some seasonal rustic chic to your home or workplace with the Santa Door Stop - part of the immensely popular Nicola Spring Homewares collection.

Plush Door Stoppers have become an almost ubiquitous Interior Design Accessories trend in recent years, and with Santa and his friends, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and the classic Christmas Pudding, you'll find it easy to add an extra dash of warmth and Christmas Spirit to any room.

Standing a cute 32 tall, but with a sturdy 1kg of sand inside, you can rely on Santa to hold the door for you all day long, and his beautiful red fabric hat ensures he will always be dressed to impress.

Whether your home is decked out to the 9's for the Christmas madness to begin, or you want subtle touches of seasonal spirit - with Santa and his friends, your door is always open. Invite them in today!