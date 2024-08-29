Nicola Spring Christmas Door Stops - 16 x 35cm - Reindeer - Pack of 2

Bring some seasonal rustic chic to your home or workplace with this set of Reindeer Door Stops - part of the immensely popular Nicola Spring Homewares collection.

Plush Door Stoppers have become an almost ubiquitous Interior Design Accessories trend in recent years, and with Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and his friends, Santa and the classic Christmas Pudding, you'll find it easy to add an extra dash of warmth and Christmas Spirit to any room.

Standing a cute 33cm tall, but with a sturdy 1kg of sand inside, you can rely on Rudolph to hold the door for you all day long, and his interchangeable gold or silver sequin coat ensures he will always be dressed to impress.

Whether your home is decked out to the 9's for the christmas madness to begin, or you want subtle touches of seasonal spirit - with Rudolph and his friends, your door is always open. Invite them in today!