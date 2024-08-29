Nicola Spring Herringbone Draught Excluder - 78.5cm - Star

Keep the cold at bay on winter nights with this Fabric Draught Excluder Cushion from Nicola Spring.

At 79cm long, this cushion will perfectly sit against most standard interior doors, blocking cold air from filtering in through the gap at the bottom and keeping things nice and cosy. The classic herringbone stitch pattern and sleek grey colouring ensures a fit with any style of decor; perfect for the home and office alike.

Two loops at the top allow for easy maneuvering.

Pair with one of our matching Door Stops for the ultimate all-season combination.