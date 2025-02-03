Nicola Spring Herringbone Door Stop & Draught Excluder Set - Star

This Fabric Door Stop and Draught Excluder Set from Nicola Spring brings the warm and cosy feeling of an old-fashioned country cottage to any home.

As a set of famous snow-bound sisters once sang, 'love is a door that is not closed. ' With 1kg of sand inside, this sturdy stopper packs a far more powerful punch than its small size would suggest, propping interior doors open with ease and allowing you to spread that love seamlessly from room to room.

The graphite grey colour scheme and herringbone stitch provide a gorgeous rustic aesthetic that will sit comfortably within modern and traditional interiors alike. Farmhouse kitchen? Check! Nautical bathroom? Of course! Scandi Living Room? Absolutely!

A sturdy loop handle allows you to pick up and reposition with ease.

This set also comes with a matching Draught Excluder, designed to keep those winter chills at bay.