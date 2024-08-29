BHS Hudson Circular Adjustable Spot Light, Brass

Elevate your decor with the luxurious Hudson 7 Watt LED Adjustable Downlight in Satin Brass. Featuring colour-changing technology, this light is the perfect addition to any ambiance for an instant enhancement. Height: 4cm, Diameter: 10.2cm, Cut Out: 7cm, Bulb: 7 Watt, Integrated LED . This product contains '1 light sources of energy efficiency class <F>.