Living and Home 4-in-1 Professional Makeup Train Case - Black

This professional makeup case is designed for tool storage in makeup, skincare, manicures, eyelash extensions, and styling. With multiple compartments of various sizes, it efficiently stores and categorizes all your essentials. Each compartment opens easily, allowing you to lay out your supplies neatly for a seamless workflow, making it an ideal solution for complex, multi-step beauty routines.

Smooth wheels for easy mobility Sturdy aluminum alloy build for stability Side-lock mechanism for quick assembly & disassembly

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)