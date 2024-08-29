HOMCOM Halloween Witch Animatronic Prop with Sound Activated

Unleash spine-chilling thrills with the HOMCOM Animated Halloween Prop, featuring a sinister witch whose arms contort as you desire. Triggered by touch or piercing screams, this fiendish figure waves its hands, boasts eerie red glowing eyes, and howls menacingly, making it a standout Halloween outdoor decoration for any haunted house or outdoor Halloween decor.