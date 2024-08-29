HOMCOM LED Floating Ghost Pumpkin Halloween Decoration Mains Powered

Bring a fun fright into your Halloween night with this 6ft inflatable ghost with pumpkin in hand from HOMCOM. Made from durable and water-resistant IP44 rated polyester, this inflatable can be used safely outdoors over the years – great for giving your guests a fun surprise as they enter your home or step into your garden. Two LED lights inside provide a subtle glow, with an internal fan that gently blows it around for an eerie and fun effect everyone will love. Powered via mains, it self-inflates (and deflates) within seconds, giving you more time to focus on everything else and giving your guests a night they’ll never forget.