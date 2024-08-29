Marketplace.
HOMCOM LED Floating Ghost Pumpkin Halloween Decoration Mains Powered

HOMCOM LED Floating Ghost Pumpkin Halloween Decoration Mains Powered
Bring a fun fright into your Halloween night with this 6ft inflatable ghost with pumpkin in hand from HOMCOM. Made from durable and water-resistant IP44 rated polyester, this inflatable can be used safely outdoors over the years – great for giving your guests a fun surprise as they enter your home or step into your garden. Two LED lights inside provide a subtle glow, with an internal fan that gently blows it around for an eerie and fun effect everyone will love. Powered via mains, it self-inflates (and deflates) within seconds, giving you more time to focus on everything else and giving your guests a night they’ll never forget.
Features an internal fan to dance and floatSimply plug in for it to be ready in secondsTwo bulbs add an eerie glow to light the night up

