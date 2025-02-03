Marketplace.
image 1 of Bahamas Bar Table Set and Black and Oak

Bahamas Bar Table Set and Black and Oak

No ratings yet

Write a review

£259.99

£259.99/each

Sold and sent by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Bahamas Bar Table Set and Black and Oak
Indulge in the elegance of a bar table set that combines a rustic oak melamine top with a robust black steel base, complete with a footrest, bench, and two stools for a sophisticated dining experience.
Bar table set with an industrial charmSet consists of a bar table2 bar stools and a benchPowder coated black steel for style and stabilityRustic oak look with an easy care finishFSC-certified

Number of uses

1
Sold by Furniture To Go (Indoor Furniture Group Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here