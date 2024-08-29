Marketplace.
Fine As Rain Coarse Spray Rose - Green/Brass - 20.3 x 13.3 x 6.8cm

Fine As Rain Coarse Spray Rose - Green/Brass - 20.3 x 13.3 x 6.8cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£11.00

£11.00/each

Fine As Rain Coarse Spray Rose - Green/Brass - 20.3 x 13.3 x 6.8cm
Fits most popular watering cans. The large holes in this rose make it especially useful for general watering of established plants and foliage. The curved brass face gives an even and uniform spray of coarse water droplets. Particularly suitable for spraying well established plants, shrubs, newly-planted trees, lawns and vegetable crops.

View all Garden Tools & Power Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here