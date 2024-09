Sink cabinet with Built-in Basin White Engineered Wood

This sink cabinet with a built-in basin is a perfect match for your bathroom or washroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The cabinet is made of engineered wood, making it sturdy and stable. The cabinet has 1 drawer, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. It fits perfectly under the sink and makes bathroom storage quite convenient. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. Its glazed surface brings itself a modern yet elegant design. Additionally, the cabinet and basin are easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The faucet and push drainer with overflow function are included in the delivery. The tap is a hot and cold tap, and if you have a need for hot water, a water heater must be connected. Important information - Sink cabinet: . Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 45 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin: . Colour: White . Material: Ceramic . Overall dimensions: 91 x 39 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramic edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow . With faucet . Push drainer with overflow function . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin with faucet