Marketplace.
CD Cabinets 2 pcs Black 21x16x93.5 cm Engineered Wood

CD Cabinets 2 pcs Black 21x16x93.5 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£38.99

£38.99/each

CD Cabinets 2 pcs Black 21x16x93.5 cm Engineered Wood
These CD cabinets are a practical and decorative addition to your living space. Made of premium engineered wood, the CD Shelf are built to last. Each sleek CD cabinet holds up to 80 CDs with 5 spacious compartments. The rack is also suitable for DVDs and Blu-Ray. Thanks to the slim design, they also fit perfectly in small corners and compact rooms. Additionally, the modern, simple design matches almost any interior styles. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 21 x 16 x 93.5 cm (W x D x H) . Storage space for about 80 CDs (each cabinet) . Each cabinet has 5 compartments . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Delivery contains: . 2 x Cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here