Bedside Cabinet Honey Brown 40x35x61.5 cm Solid Wood Pine

This trendy bedside cabinet featuring an elegant design makes a timeless addition to your interior decor. Solid pinewood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The bedside table offers handy storage space for keeping your magazines, remote controls and your favour small items well organised and within reach. Stable top: The side cabinet features a stable top that can be used to place table lamps, books, etc. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 40 x 35 x 61.5 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

