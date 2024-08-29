Industrial Storage chest White Steel

This industrial storage chest will keep your house clean and well-organised! With 2 shelves and name tags on doors, this storage cabinet allows you to neatly sort your files into different categories. It suits any office decor thanks to its iconic design and industrial charm. The steel feet with plastic covers prevent your floors from getting scratched up. This chest is made of steel, making it durable as well as easy to clean. Each door is equipped with a name tag holder and air vents, which allow you to neatly sort your items and underline the industrial look. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Steel, plastic . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . With 2 adjustable shelves . Loading capacity per shelf: 20 kg . Total loading capacity: 40 kg . With air vents and name tag holders on doors . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here