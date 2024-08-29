Hanging Corner Cabinet White 57x57x60 cm Engineered Wood

This hanging corner cabinet, with its simple design, optimises your kitchen space and provides ample storage space for your personal belongings! The storage cabinet is durable and functional, keeping your kitchen more organised. The cabinet has two Shelf, offering sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. There are two doors outside the Shelf to keep stored items clean. Additionally, this cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Engineered wood . Overall dimensions: 57 x 57 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 60 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully.