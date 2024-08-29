7 Piece Kitchen Cabinet Set Concrete Grey Engineered Wood

This 7-piece kitchen cabinet set, with its elegant design, optimises your kitchen space and provides ample storage space for your personal belongings! These cabinets are durable and functional, keeping your kitchen more organised. They also offer sufficient space to store bowls, plates, pots, and other kitchen appliances. The dishwasher panel features a simple design and can protect the dishwasher. Additionally, this set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The worktop, faucet, sink and electric appliances are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Delivery contains: . 1 x Refrigerator cabinet: 60 x 57 x 207 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Hanging cabinet: 50 x 31 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Hanging cabinet: 80 x 31 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Drawer bottom cabinet: 40 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Sink bottom cabinet: 80 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Oven cabinet: 60 x 46 x 81.5 cm (W x D x H) . 1 x Dishwasher panel: 45 x 3 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here