Showerdrape Rocco Black Bathroom Shower Squeegee

The Rocco Squeegee is essential to wipe your shower cubicle after showering to remove moisture from the walls and to prevent a build- up. This accessory is versatile as it can be used for a variety of purposes such as window wiping or mirror and shower cleaning.

Rocco comes with a suction cup so its easy to store and is always handy when you need it. The Rocco squeegee is available in Duck Egg, Light Grey, White, Blue, Charcoal and Black.