Showerdrape Trafalgar 60 x 60cm Bevelled Edge Square Bathroom Mirror

The Trafalgar Mirrors from Showerdrape are a classic Square mirror that offer Bevelled edges. The Trafalgar mirrors are perfect hanging in all environments such as a Bathroom, Living room or a Hallway, ideal for making small spaces much brighter and feel a lot larger.

The Trafalgar Mirror is available in 2 sizes:

Large: 60 x 60cm

Small: 45 x 45cm.