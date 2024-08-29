Marketplace.
image 1 of Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Light
image 1 of Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Lightimage 2 of Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Lightimage 3 of Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Lightimage 4 of Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Light

Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Showerdrape (STD) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£39.00

£39.00/each

Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Light
Iris is a stunning chrome finished LED illuminated Vanity Mirror. This elegant freestanding shaving/cosmetic mirror features a swivel design with a plain mirror on one side and 5x magnification on the other, ideal for all cosmetic tasks! The Vanity Mirror features an LED light with an integrated switch to turn the lights on and off.ChromeLED LightTouch Switch with Dimming Function3 Shades: Cool White, Warm White and DaylightRechargeable BatteryType C USB cable includedReversible MirrorMagnification x5
5x MagnifyingChrome Finish

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here