Showerdrape Iris 5x Magnifying Chrome Vanity Mirror with LED Light

Iris is a stunning chrome finished LED illuminated Vanity Mirror. This elegant freestanding shaving/cosmetic mirror features a swivel design with a plain mirror on one side and 5x magnification on the other, ideal for all cosmetic tasks! The Vanity Mirror features an LED light with an integrated switch to turn the lights on and off. Chrome LED Light Touch Switch with Dimming Function 3 Shades: Cool White, Warm White and Daylight Rechargeable Battery Type C USB cable included Reversible Mirror Magnification x5

