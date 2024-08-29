Showerdrape Modernity Chrome Collection Wall Mounted Towel Rail

The Modernity Chrome Wall mounted Bathroom Accessories Collection is a versatile option for both modern and traditional Bathroom interiors. Manufactured from high quality Stainless Steel, Zinc and Brass, and finished in Polished Chrome finish and Round detailing, this Collection is luxurious and high in quality.

A stylish and functional fixture, the Modernity Wall mounted Towel Rail offers practical towel storage and helps keep the bath and sink area tidy. Its contemporary design integrates seamlessly into any bathroom decor. This quality accessory is manufactured using high grade Stainless Steel, and is finished in a durable chrome plated finish.

Product Details

Width: 50cm

Height: 6cm

Depth: 5cm

Product Type: Towel Rail

Colour/Finish: Polished Chrome

Material: Stainless Steel

Wall mounted

Contemporary design

Easy to install

Concealed mounting

Stylish and durable

Supplied with fixings