Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hook

Introducing the SuctionLoc Twin Robe Hook in Chrome, a practical and functional addition to Showerdrape's innovative wall-mounted suction bathroom accessories range.

For optimal performance, use SuctionLoc on smooth, non-porous surfaces such as tiles, glass, or mirrors. If needed, the SuctionLoc Adhesive Mounting Disc for textured or uneven surfaces and porous tiles.

The SuctionLoc Collection offers a variety of caddies, baskets, and fixtures, easily applied to smooth surfaces using the innovative Super Suction system.

Installation is a breeze. Simply position the product, press the SuctionLoc button at the centre and let the strong vacuum secure it. The SuctionLoc system also indicates when it is time to re-apply the product for maximum holding power, simply re-apply when the red line indicator appears.