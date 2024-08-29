Marketplace.
image 1 of Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hook
image 1 of Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hookimage 2 of Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hookimage 3 of Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hookimage 4 of Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hook

Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hook

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Showerdrape (STD) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.00

£11.00/each

Showerdrape SuctionLoc Chrome Wall Mounted Robe Hook
Introducing the SuctionLoc Twin Robe Hook in Chrome, a practical and functional addition to Showerdrape's innovative wall-mounted suction bathroom accessories range.For optimal performance, use SuctionLoc on smooth, non-porous surfaces such as tiles, glass, or mirrors. If needed, the SuctionLoc Adhesive Mounting Disc for textured or uneven surfaces and porous tiles.The SuctionLoc Collection offers a variety of caddies, baskets, and fixtures, easily applied to smooth surfaces using the innovative Super Suction system.Installation is a breeze. Simply position the product, press the SuctionLoc button at the centre and let the strong vacuum secure it. The SuctionLoc system also indicates when it is time to re-apply the product for maximum holding power, simply re-apply when the red line indicator appears.
Suction AttachmentEasy InstallationChrome Finish

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here